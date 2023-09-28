"You're hurting your own show" - Legend slams Tony Khan for claiming he won't allow mass layoffs in AEW unlike WWE (Exclusive) 

WCW veteran Vince Russo recently addressed Tony Khan's recent sentiments about the talent he keeps on his promotion and how this might bite him.

Almost a week ago, WWE shockingly had mass layoffs in their company. This included surprising names like Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, and Dolph Ziggler. Tony Khan recently made a statement about him not considering laying off that many personnel as the promotion's president, a possible dig to the Stamford-based promotion.

While on the Legion of Dynamite with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo spoke about Khan's words. He believed that he did this to get over as a promotion leader and wanted everyone to know how he would handle things.

"He said in an interview 'cause he's talking about WWE laying off 30 people. And he's making the statement that 'I would never lay off thirty people no matter how tight budgets got or how bad business was. We are a family business. I really really care about my talent; I would never ever lay off 30 people because I'm loyal to them.' So, I could tell you off the bat... first of all, he's putting over the fact that he would never fire anybody because he's loyal to his company.

Russo then advised Khan to take a more objective approach, as he noticed that from tonight's episode of Dynamite alone, there were too many people on the show, and only half were needed for him.

Okay, so you're telling me as a talent, 'I guess I can do whatever I want to do, Tony Khan's saying in interviews he's never gonna fire me.' That's number one. Number two, Tony, and I'm telling this for your own good. By not cutting the roster, you're hurting your own show...There are way too many people on this show. You should have half the amount of people on the show. [5:41-7:27]

Tony Khan says Better than You Bay Bay has sold an "ungodly" amount of merch

While on the WrestleDream media call, Tony Khan was surprised by the amount of merchandise sold by ROH Tag Team Champions Better Than You Bay Bay.

The AEW President then briefly talked about MJF and just how well embraced he was by the fans, and this was seen from merchandise to reactions.

"You don’t have to hate him anymore because ‘he’s our sc*mbag.’ That’s something that has really been embraced by the fans and it’s shown because Better Than You Bay Bay have sold an ungodly amount of merchandise and they continue to rack up that merch money for us, which is awesome. They get these massive reactions and its befitting of a top star and, in this case, a fan favorite," Khan said. (H/T Fightful)

Despite having good intentions and wanting what's best for his talent and the fans, Tony Khan has been said to be overpopulating his locker room, which may haunt him.

