WWE veteran answers whether Triple H would have succeeded in WWE without marrying Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

A former WWE veteran recently talked about Triple H's impact on the promotion and how he would continue to thrive amidst comments that he was only in his position due to marrying Stephanie McMahon. This would be Vince Russo.

Three weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay had a few words for The Game as he felt that shots were fired at him. He claimed that the CCO was only in his position due to his marriage to Vince McMahon's daughter.

On the most recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo claimed that this was not true, and Triple H would have still thrived in WWE.

"I could tell you this, Chris (Featherstone), without a shadow of a doubt because remember, man, I was there early on. I was there with the Blue Blood when he had all the girls on his arm and the whole nine yards. I was there from the start. Bro, there is no doubt in my mind, Triple H would have had a prominent role in that company. Now you know, obviously he married Stephanie (McMahon) and you know. But bro, he would have been a lifer."

The veteran was not sure specifically how far he'd reach, but he knew that The Game was locked in for life with WWE. He had all the tools to do well both in and out of the ring, so he may have still been given a prominent role eventually.

"And I don't know if maybe he would have been the next Pat Patterson, I don't know exactly what he would have done. He had a job for life in that company 'cause, bro, he was smart, he was well-liked, he was well-respected, he understood every aspect of the business. He was going to have a lifetime role in that company regardless, bro." (6:48-7:37)

EC3 claims Triple H could stay in WWE for as long as he wants to

EC3, who was also on the podcast, gave his take on the matter. He, too, believed that Triple H would still stand out among others.

He talked about how, despite being around at the same time as other major icons across several decades, he would have still been able to remain a major star in the company for as long as he wanted.

"So in the midst of Stone Cold, Undertaker, The Rock, Mick Foley, he was the top guy at some point so he obviously would have been there for as long as he wanted to. (7:45-7:56)

Triple H and WWE continue to thrive. The company is heading into a new era and has been on a roll, and it doesn't look like it'll slow down anytime soon.

Please credit The Wrestling Outlaws and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback