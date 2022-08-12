"Opened a door for a lot of guys" - WWE veteran applauds talent signing with Tony Khan's AEW

While WWE has gained a fresh lease of life recently, Hall of Famer Booker T believes that AEW is a perfectly viable promotion to join as well.

AEW has been going through an unpleasant time lately due to a large number of wrestlers suffering injuries. Meanwhile, Triple H's ascension to creative control at WWE has resulted in several changes, making fans speculate greater things on the way.

Despite AEW being the Stamford-based company's biggest competitor, Booker T recently stated that Tony Khan's company has its uses. On his Hall of Fame podcast, the veteran talked about the long contracts of stars like Malakai Black and Adam Cole.

"They are playing for the long haul, and, you know you should. If you're gonna do something like this you wanna definitely play your cards right and get your players in place and... at least they are doing that part right." (47:56 - 48:08)

Booker T further spoke about how AEW has provided opportunities for young wrestlers.

"A lot of people are happy I think, being in AEW. I really do, I think this AEW thing definitely opened a door for a lot of guys, and made it a whole lot more comfortable for a lot of guys. "(49:14 - 49:29)

As of now, Tony Khan's company is certainly facing a different version of WWE as competition. It remains to be seen which brand will outdo the other in the pro-wrestling business.

Two former WWE stars recently returned to AEW

While the Jacksonville-based company has had a slew of injuries lately, two major stars, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk, recently rejoined the squared circle.

The American Dragon lost a grueling fight against Daniel Garcia owing to a sly interference from Jake Hager. A rematch between the two stars is scheduled soon, this time in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

CM Punk also returned this week after Moxley's Interim title defense against Chris Jericho.

With both the AEW World Champion and the Interim World champion in action right now, a title unification match is expected soon. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the storylines progress.

