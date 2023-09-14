WWE veteran doesn't believe Tony Khan is "respected" today

A WWE veteran shared his opinion about All Elite Wrestling and said the CEO of the company, Tony Khan, should be focused on gaining respect. The veteran in question is Al Snow.

In the Netflix docuseries Wrestlers, Al Snow talked about the turbulent situation between CM Punk and Tony Khan, stating that The Second City Saint has a very strong personality, and to handle such a personality, the leadership must be strong.

"Punk’s got a very strong personality. The problem with Punk is you have to have strong leadership, and you have to have as strong a personality as the talent do. And that’s where things can go astray," Al Snow said. (H/t Forbes)

Calling Tony Khan a nice guy, Snow said the Punk situation is not unusual but quite normal. The former WWE Hardcore Champion revealed that when he encounters a similar situation, he worries about being respected rather than being liked.

"I think Tony Khan’s a really good guy, but I think for the sake of AEW in these situations—they always come up, the Punk situation is not an unusual circumstance—we’ve had those type of things happen here. But there’s a certain modicum of respect that I have, and as a result, I’m able to direct those people even when those situations occur. I don’t worry about being liked, I worry about being respected." (H/t Forbes)

Al Snow added that Tony Khan wants to be liked when he should be focused on being respected and compared him with WWE's Founder, Vince McMahon.

"I think Tony wants to be liked, and he should be more focused on being respected. There were lots of times I didn’t like Vince McMahon. He can be an incredible bully. He could be nasty. I’ve always respected him. Always," said Snow. (H/t Forbes)

Former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson breaks silence on CM Punk's departure

CM Punk was recently fired from All Elite Wrestling due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In pay-per-view, which led to a brawl and showed the company in a negative light.

Bryan Danielson said that while it is hard to lose someone important, one must keep doing the job. The Former WWE Superstar said:

"In any job, when you lose somebody who’s very important, or you lose somebody you really like working with, that’s hard, but everyone keeps doing the job. And any time there is loss or controversy or struggle inside an organization, it’s a chance to bring people closer. It’s also a chance to divide people. So you have this thing where you can use struggle to make your life worse, or you can use struggle to make your life better." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

