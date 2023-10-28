WWE veteran believes former world champion is better than Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest superstars of this generation and is often described as a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. However, wrestling veteran Konnan believes a former world champion was better than The Beast Incarnate.

The star in question is none other than 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, who is one of the most important figures in the history of professional wrestling. The veteran appeared in All Elite Wrestling this past week and announced that he will be present at Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Speaking on the Keepin'It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno compared Brock Lesnar and Ric Flair, as the WCW legend praised The Nature Boy for being one of the guys alongside Hulk Hogan who made professional wrestling what it is today.

The veteran also spoke about The Beast Incarnate and called him a legitimate athlete, which makes the two men different from each other. Konnan was asked who he would choose between Lesnar and Flair, to which the veteran said:

"With all respect to Brock [Lesnar] for what he's done and who he is, but Ric Flair." [From 01:40 onwards]

WWE veteran Kurt Angle calls Brock Lesnar one of his favorite opponents

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle mentioned Brock Lesnar as one of his favorite opponents in the Stamford-based promotion over the years.

Speaking with Dr. Beau Hightower, Kurt Angle revealed that he enjoyed working with Stone Cold, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan:

"I really loved working with 'Stone Cold' [Steve Austin] and The Rock. They were exciting and they were just so good on the microphone. They were my biggest accomplishments. ... Those guys were the biggest names. Don't get me wrong — also, when I had the opportunity to wrestle Hulk Hogan, that was incredible," said Angle.

The veteran included Lesnar while naming his favorite opponents:

"Brock Lesnar was a great one. We had a lot of chemistry," Angle continued. "Chris Benoit was another great one. Eddie Guerrero [and] Shawn Michaels — those guys were the best. Rey Mysterio was another great one. I really enjoyed being with him," he added. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

