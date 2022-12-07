WWE veteran believes The Elite have run out of options to cover their "diminishing reputation" due to recent actions in AEW

The Elite's recent appearances have apparently led to a quality downgrade for AEW, according to WWE veteran Jim Cornette. This has seemingly left them with a limited number of options going forward.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks are currently in the middle of a best-of-seven series against the Death Triangle. With the World Trios Titles at stake, their matches were initially expected to be showstoppers. However, ratings have evidently gone down during their segments.

Speaking about how the matches between the two factions are repetitive enough to turn off viewers, Jim Cornette predicted how the Elite would try to change their segment slot to the early part of Dynamite.

On his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran explained that although the average viewership of AEW has been dipping recently, the show usually starts off with a sizeable audience.

"If you see the Elite over the next week or two and that best of seven match come up at 8 0'clock [starting segment of Dynamite] or 8:15 or earlier in the shotw, there's obviously no statistical reason to do that. So it's probably a 'cover our diminishing reputation' move. Because if you, especially now when they've done this three times and every time that match runs people off in the tens of thousands," said Cornette.

The former WWE manager continued:

"If they were to put it on when they've got their biggest audience that would be based on the statistical information that they've got already the stupidest thing they could possibly do. So I expect to see that." [From 10:04 to 10:46]

Jim Cornette has also flamed AEW President Tony Khan for his booking decisions

While the best-of-seven series between the Elite and the Death Triangle is certainly an eyesore for Jim Cornette, he has also been critical of Tony Khan's recent bookings.

In an episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran explained how many of the problems in AEW have nothing to do with the CM Punk controversy either.

"I don't know what the f*ck Tony thinks about his booking..." said Cornette. "I know they've had a lot of turmoil but there's a lot of this sh*t that doesn't stem off [CM] Punk and or EVPs being gone. Even if they were still around if everybody else was going to be in the right place, the same place as they thought they were two months ago, they would have gone through all these f*ck*ng hoops and hollers and Chutes and ladders." [From 6:25 to 6:56]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Elite and AEW.

