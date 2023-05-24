WWE veteran believes Tony Khan "buries himself" with his actions (Exclusive)

Tony Khan's promotional war with WWE often results in the AEW President going off the rails on a few occasions. According to Vince Russo, Khan's reactions make him look far worse.

Khan notably got into a brief heated exchange online with ESPN's Mike Coppinger, who made some claims about the venue size of Wembley Stadium. In response, Tony Khan struck back hard and notably called him an "agent" of WWE CEO Nick Khan.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran addressed Tony Khan's latest public social media spat.

"At the end of the day, Tony, you’re going to have a factual number from Wembley. It’s going to be public knowledge of how many tickets were sold. Let that play out, and then this guy’s gonna look like an idiot!" [06:48 to 07:08]

Russo continued, noting what the AEW President needs to do to avoid "burying" himself.

"Rather than call him out, 'You’re in business with Nick Khan', 'The WWE is putting you behind this.' Bro, please, man. Let it freaking play out, then when there’s 75 000 tickets sold then the guy buried himself. But Tony buries himself by not letting it organically happen." [07:09 to 07:37]

Unfortunately, Tony Khan will have to address more internal issues before focusing on himself. According to a recent report, top talent in the promotion have yet again voiced their disapproval on CM Punk's potential return.

The WWE veteran still believes that All In's sales are phenomenal

All In has already surpassed the 50,000 sales mark, leading many to either be in complete disbelief or highly impressed. Earlier in the same episode, Vince Russo praised Khan's milestone with AEW's All In ticket sales.

"He said something today – they’re at 50 000 tickets. I don’t have a reason to doubt that, and I think that is phenomenal. Phenomenal! Bro, I wish I could sell 50 000 tickets to something! That’s phenomenal!" [06:25 to 06:39]

While many veterans and fans online don't believe that AEW will catch up to WWE anytime soon, their ticket sales for All In definitely prove that there's still a lot of interest in the promotion. Can Tony Khan capitalize on this? Only time will tell.

