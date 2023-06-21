WWE veteran blasts Jon Moxley for breaking character on AEW TV

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley got a lot of people talking after the most recent episode of Dynamite as he briefly broke character during the show. The incident has now invited criticism from WWE veteran Jim Cornette.

The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club have been embroiled in a heated feud for months at the time of writing. During the melee that closed out the June 14, 2023, edition of Dynamite, Moxley was spotted whispering something to The Young Bucks.

Jim Cornette recently blasted Jon Moxley and fans online who defended the incident. Here's what the WWE veteran had to say on The Jim Cornette Experience:

"People on Twitter were clipping that and putting it up and [saying], 'Look at this bulls**t' and 'this unprofessional idiot,' and I swear to god, the AEW crowd came out and were trying to defend that. At first, it was a production error like 'How dare the production team do that!' What? Opposite the hard camera? What are we supposed to be shooting? The f**king hidden camera in the women's bathroom? You would never dream that was going to happen because I don't know if I've ever seen that happen that blatantly ever in wrestling before." [6:05 - 6:40]

Jim Cornette also blamed Moxley and The Elite for the drop in viewership towards the end of the podcast episode. The former booker claimed nobody likes them and switches the channel whenever they are on TV.

Jon Moxley is set to compete in NJPW this July

While the second-annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view is set to take place this Sunday, Jon Moxley hasn't got an opponent for the show yet. However, shortly after the event takes place on June 25, Moxley will travel to Japan.

Moxley will be part of the NJPW STRONG Independence Day events that will take place in Tokyo, Japan, on July 4 and 5. During the event, he will look to put an end to a rivalry that has been brewing for almost a year.

The former AEW World Champion will team up with Homicide to take on El Desperado and Jun Kasai in a Doomsday No DQ match on July 4. He will later face off against El Desperado on July 5 in what is being billed as a Final Death match.

El Desperado was beaten by Jon Moxley at the 2022 NJPW Music City Mayhem event in a brutal No Disqualification match. But after his participation in the recent Tournament of Survival for GCW, Desperado feels it is finally time to get his revenge on the former AEW World Champion.

