WWE veteran blasts Matt Jackson's wife after her departure

AEW star Matt Jackson, who also is one of the executive vice presidents of the company, recently saw his wife, Dana Massie, leave a top managerial position even after being promoted. However, a wrestling veteran believes that her departure was much needed.

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette. It was recently announced that Dana would be quitting her job as AEW's Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at the end of 2023.

Dave Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio that her departure was due to personal issues, mostly about how the company handled the Brawl Out situation with CM Punk, and she probably felt that AEW did not defend her husband and his clan.

On the recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that the only reason Dana Massie got the job in the first place was due to her husband's influence after her work selling The Young Bucks merchandise during their time on the independent circuit.

"They (Young Bucks) told Tony, remember we heard about this, and he actually believed it because she had done such a wonderful job with their mail-order t-shirts while they were just the indie darlings of merchandise sales ... that naturally, you need look no further than someone to handle the merchandise for a touring national wrestling promotion on cable TV."(10:20-10:47)

Furthermore, the WWE veteran believed that the AEW President had positioned various unprepared people, including Dana Massie, into important managerial roles.

"He certainly bolstered a bunch of other people in various positions that they are obviously not prepared for." [14:50-14:55]

Matt Jackson called his wife's departure the end of an era

The speculation that Matt Jackson's wife, Dana Massie, would leave AEW began amid Tony Khan's company undergoing a major change in top management. Dana has been integral to the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception in 2019.

Furthermore, Jackson shared a heartfelt message for his wife's tenure and labeled her exit as the end of an era for AEW.

"End of an era. You were in the first conversations, when this was all only an idea. One of the main builders of our empire. Always positive in at times was a thankless job. Glad you got to do it all, and leave on your terms, by your own choice. It's been fun working with you. See you at dinner."

It would be interesting to see what Matt Jackson would do next, following his wife no longer being a part of the company they have helped build together.

