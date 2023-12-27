Multiple AEW stars were "upset" with departed name's work in Tony Khan's promotion - Reports

A number of AEW stars seem to be departing ways with the promotion at the end of the year, but some of the roster wasn't satisfied with the work of one of the departing names.

It was recently announced that Dana Massie, the wife of AEW EVP Matt Jackson, will be leaving her position as the company's Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at the end of the year.

But it seems that not everyone was a fan of Dana's work, as Nick Hausman recently claimed on the "Rumor and Innuendo" podcast that some AEW stars weren't happy at the lack of merchandise for some and the quality of merchandise for others.

“I also know that there were a lot of talent upset for a long time about the merchandising. There were a lack of shirts for some people, a lack of quality that were getting put out, they were really not happy with it. There was a Sting snow globe that went out, I think they had to cancel it from their orders that they didn’t even want anyone to have it on their mantel.” (H/T Ringside News)

Hausman backed up Dave Meltzer's notes on Massie having no experience in a company the size of AEW while also noting that he doesn't know the exact nature as to why she's leaving.

“It was not a situation where a lot of people thrilled about the merchandising. As Dave Meltzer stated, she didn’t have any experience as an executive in a pro wrestling company running a merchandising department. As much as everyone wants to project this aura that everything was fine, and she left on her own terms, again, maybe it was her call to go that way. Maybe they offered her a contract that was less than what she was getting, I don’t know." (H/T Ringside News)

AEW will host its final pay-per-view of the year this Sunday!

While some companies would choose to wind down over the holiday period, All Elite Wrestling has decided to capitalize on the lack of big events by placing their final pay-per-view on the final weekend of the year.

World's End will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on December 30th, and it seems that All Elite Wrestling might have left their most eventful show for last.

At the time of writing, six championship matches have been signed for the show. Amongst these matches, Christian Cage will defend the TNT Title in a No Disqualification match against Adam Copeland, Toni Storm will face Riho for the AEW Women's Championship, and Julia Hart will defend her TBS Title against Abadon.

On top of all of this, the final of the Continental Classic tournament will take place where the winner will win the western equivalent of the Triple Crown Championship, and MJF will headline the show in his home state of New York against Samoa Joe.

