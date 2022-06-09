"I never got the horse foot gimmick" – WWE veteran blasts Tony Khan, calls him a "clown" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo took a shot at AEW President Tony Khan, saying he's a "clown."

Khan currently has major differences with one of his "four pillars," Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). Last week, the latter cut a controversial promo on Dynamite and called his boss a "f*****ing mark."

After the promo, people clamored for a Stone Cold vs. Mr. McMahon type of angle between Khan and MJF, where the President plays the evil, corrupt executive.

In the latest episode of Writing with Russo with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said Khan's a 'good guy.' However, the former WWE writer said it wouldn't be believable for Khan to be an on-screen personality because of the way he presents himself:

"Bro, Tony Khan listen, with all due respect, I don't know the guy. I'm sure he's a sweetheart of a guy, bro. He's given a lot of guys jobs, forget all that. I'm talking about what I've seen of him on television, in scrums. Bro, the guy comes across like a clown. You can't put a clown in a serious, serious angle like this. Like you just...it's going to be silly and, bro, that really creates a problem." (from 5:36 to 6:09)

Russo added:

"Stomping his foot like a horse, I never got the horse foot gimmick it's like bro, you... you've done this for a couple of years, oh now we're supposed to take you seriously." (from 7:25 to 7:32)

Watch the latest episode here:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes MJF's no-show was a "work"

On the same show, Russo said MJF purposely missed the AEW Fan Fest. The former WWE personality said it was a work and added if it were a shoot, Tony Khan would apologize to everyone:

"If MJF no-showed as a shoot, which he wouldn't because he is a pro, Tony Khan would've been out there apologizing to the people, burying MJF, because he wants everybody to like him. The last thing he would be saying is nothing. So when you look at how people are acting, you're like, 'Bro come on, do you not see that through this?' Then, my favorite is, 'we're gonna give the guy a live mic to mute the live mic,' like, come on bro."

DH @SouthSideDH



I have no idea what’s happening behind the scenes, but what I do know is that if there’s one pro wrestler who deserves a payday it’s Max. I distinctly remember the first time I saw @The_MJF walk out at an @AAWPro show and I remember thinking “He’s absolutely going to be a star.”I have no idea what’s happening behind the scenes, but what I do know is that if there’s one pro wrestler who deserves a payday it’s Max. I distinctly remember the first time I saw @The_MJF walk out at an @AAWPro show and I remember thinking “He’s absolutely going to be a star.”I have no idea what’s happening behind the scenes, but what I do know is that if there’s one pro wrestler who deserves a payday it’s Max. https://t.co/aT4ZmKkWim

As of now, Khan hasn't commented on MJF's controversial promo. While Russo disagreed with the former appearing as an on-screen figure, it'll be interesting to see if that circumstance happens in the future.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far