WWE veteran Bully Ray confesses an AEW star is "intimidating" to face

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) has peeled back the curtain on what it was like to work opposite Mark Henry. Unsurprisingly, The World's Strongest Man was an "intimidating presence" for his opponents during his active career.

Mark Henry currently works as an on-screen and backstage personality for AEW. However, his decades-long tenure in WWE is what catapulted the former powerlifter into the mainstream spotlight.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray opened up on his experiences locking horns with his fellow Hall of Famer:

"I have never backed down from anybody in pro wrestling, but when Mark [Henry]'s music hit, and he would stand there, he was a very intimidating presence. Just him standing there would make you take a step backward and reconsider what you were about to get yourself into. Even though you knew what you were about to get yourself into was sports entertainment, just the look on his face, just the mass of his body, and the way he would look through you made you go, 'Hmm, maybe today wasn't the best day to show up to work.'" [02:40 - 03:32]

It has been years since a wrestler stood across the "intimidating presence" of Mark Henry inside the squared circle. However, the former world champion recently admitted that he could consider coming out of retirement for one more match.

Mark Henry's final WWE match

Mark Henry's illustrious career is more than deserving of a retirement match fit for a star of his caliber. Whether this comes to fruition is yet to be seen. But for now, the history books will write down WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Match as his final in-ring encounter.

Bruan Strowman ultimately won the 2018 affair in Saudi Arabia, but Henry did manage to hold his own in the proceedings. He eliminated Curtis Axel, Mike Kanellis, and famed sumo wrestler Hiroki Sumi before being ousted from the match.

Five years later, it looks more likely that Henry will entertain the idea of one final match. Additionally, if the bout does happen in AEW, Henry will have no shortage of great options to be his opponent.

