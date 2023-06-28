AEW veteran says Rey Mysterio is an "exciting" potential opponent for his retirement match

As far as iconic wrestlers go, Rey Mysterio is arguably at the top of the list. AEW personality and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently opened up about the idea of a potential retirement match. He said one more outing with The Master of the 619 is an "exciting" prospect.

Henry's decades-long in-ring career in WWE ended in 2017, although he returned to the squared circle for a one-off appearance in the Greatest Royal Rumble Match in 2018. Earlier in the year, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, where he was joined by Rey Mysterio five years later.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, The World's Strongest Man discussed the idea of a retirement match but said that he does not currently have an ideal opponent in mind:

"Every time I think about it, I think, 'Who? Who would be the person?'"

Van Vliet then introduced the idea of Mysterio being Henry's final opponent, given the history the two stars share through their several memorable battles over the years. Henry responded:

“Wow, I had some great ones with Rey. Man, to go back in time and feel that (...) That's exciting! I like that." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

With the two Hall of Famers working in rival promotions, one must cross the sacred "forbidden door" to make this bout happen. However, should everything work out, fans will be more than happy to give the former world champion the send-off his career deserves.

Rey Mysterio recently broke Eddie Guerrero's unique record

The current iteration of the LWO has taken the WWE landscape by storm. The group is regularly among the highest merchandise sellers and has been frequently featured on weekly television as a result.

Rey Mysterio reintroduced the group in March of this year. The original LWO was led by Eddie Guerrero in WCW for a mere 88 days, meaning that Mysterio has now headed the group for longer than his good friend ever did.

Additionally, the group is not showing signs of slowing down any time soon. Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega are participating in the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches this weekend, respectively. Meanwhile, one would imagine if WWE has plans for the popular faction beyond that.

