Legend still willing to return to WWE after 31 years to join the LWO

Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order (LWO) group has featured prominently on WWE television since WrestleMania 39. The man who inducted Mysterio into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame, Konnan, recently confirmed that he is still open to joining the stable.

Led by wrestling icon Eddie Guerrero, the Latino World Order originally appeared in WCW in 1998 and 1999. More than two decades on, Mysterio revived the famous faction alongside Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega.

Konnan, the booker of Mexican promotion AAA, recently expressed an interest in becoming an LWO member. In a new interview with Nick Hausman for Inside The Ropes, the 59-year-old reiterated that he would like to join forces with his fellow Latino stars:

"Oh, well, definitely. I think right now, the storyline would be you know — I have many ideas for this, just join the LWO because a lot of people don't know this, because a lot of people don't follow Lucha. But Fantasma [Santos Escobar in WWE] was a guy that I've known him since he was a little kid."

The WCW legend added that Escobar's father used to say he would "get big like Konnan" if he ate enough spinach. Escobar later worked with Konnan in a group called La Sociedad, aka The Society, in AAA.

Konnan discloses interesting LWO fact

Although he has not wrestled for WWE since 1992, Konnan has remained a well-known figure in the wrestling business over the last three decades. He is also the Godfather of Rey Mysterio's son Dominik.

Konnan went on to reveal that he was supposed to lead the Latino World Order in WCW before the role was given to Eddie Guerrero:

"Originally, and a lot of people don't know this either, the leader of LWO was going to be me, but at around the same time I joined the [nWo] Wolfpack. I remember telling them, bro, 'You should use Eddie,' you know, and Eddie exploded from there."

Moving forward, the LWO is set to feature heavily at Money in the Bank on July 1. Santos Escobar will compete in the men's ladder match, while Zelina Vega has been announced as a participant in the women's ladder match.

Would you like to see Konnan in the Latino World Order?

