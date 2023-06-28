Rey Mysterio sets new LWO record, surpassing Eddie Guerrero

Rey Mysterio has already been the leader of the Latino World Order (LWO) for more days than Eddie Guerrero.

Guerrero originally led the popular faction in WCW between October 5, 1998, and January 1, 1999. His 88-day run with the stable abruptly ended after he sustained injuries in a car accident. A week later, the rest of the group separated as part of a storyline.

More than two decades on, Mysterio revived the LWO on March 31, 2023, shortly before his WWE Hall of Fame induction. At the time of writing, the SmackDown star has led the faction for 89 days, meaning he has now surpassed Guerrero's tenure as leader.

Guerrero and Mysterio are the most well-known members of the original LWO. Ciclope, Damian, El Dandy, Hector Garza, Juventud Guerrera, La Parka, Psychosis, Silver King, Spyder, and Villano V were also in WCW's version of the group.

Mysterio's reprised LWO includes Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega. Bad Bunny, Carlito, and Savio Vega are also associated with the stable.

Will Rey Mysterio recruit more LWO members?

The Latino World Order added several new members during the group's initial three-month WCW run. Rey Mysterio, for example, only joined the LWO six weeks after Eddie Guerrero formed the faction.

WCW legend Konnan inducted Rey Mysterio into the Hall of Fame on WrestleMania 39 weekend. The 59-year-old recently told Inside The Ropes he would be interested in joining WWE's new LWO:

"Oh, well, definitely," Konnan said. "I think right now, the storyline would be you know — I have many ideas for this, just join the LWO because a lot of people don't know this, because a lot of people don't follow Lucha. But Fantasma [Santos Escobar in WWE] was a guy that I've known him since he was a little kid."

Not everyone is on board with Mysterio's latest storyline. Former WWE star Chavo Guerrero, Eddie's nephew, believes the company should focus on creating new content instead of "rehashing" old angles from the past.

What are your thoughts on WWE's version of the LWO? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes