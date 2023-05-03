Chavo Guerrero gets brutally honest about WWE rehashing the LWO (Exclusive)

Chavo Guerrero recently gave his candid thoughts on Rey Mysterio taking over the new Latino World Order (LWO) faction in WWE.

Eddie Guerrero, Chavo's uncle, famously led the stable in WCW between October 1998 and January 1999. In March, Mysterio revived the group alongside Legado Del Fantasma members Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo Guerrero recalled how he enjoyed watching the LWO's brief WCW stint:

"I loved the LWO in WCW. It was awesome, even though I wasn't part of it and Rey was not a part of it. It was Eddie's thing and it was great. It was awesome. I used to wear the shirts off camera in the gym and stuff." [0:36 – 0:50]

While Rey Mysterio was not a member of Eddie Guerrero's original LWO, he did join the group six weeks later. In total, the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer was part of the WCW version of the LWO for 56 days.

In recent years, Chavo Guerrero has worked as a backstage coordinator for Netflix series GLOW and NBC television show Young Rock. The 52-year-old went on to compare WWE's revamped LWO faction to a Hollywood remake:

"I'm in Hollywood now, so I'm not bagging on Hollywood," Chavo continued. "When Hollywood redid Footloose, I'm like, 'Really? You can't think of anything better? You gotta redo Footloose?' They're redoing some of these movies, and some are good and some really aren't good." [1:11 – 1:26]

The one-time ECW Champion also commented on Rhea Ripley wearing a shirt containing the words, "I'm your Mami!" The design is a reference to Eddie Guerrero's famous "I'm your Papi!" catchphrase.

"Rey Mysterio's angles right now – it's nothing against Rey, don't get me wrong, Rey has some say in it, but anything with Eddie, Eddie's name, this kind of stuff, he's gotta have a little say in it – but what's the two angles they're in? They're in 'I'm your Papi!' which that was from what? 2003? 2004? And they're doing LWO rehash, which was in like 1997 [1998]," Chavo added. [1:28 – 1:57]

Watch the video above to hear more from Chavo Guerrero about various wrestling topics, including Mercedes Moné's tribute to Eddie Guerrero.

Chavo Guerrero jokes about WWE rehashing other famous characters

Bill Apter suggested that WWE might have revived the LWO because modern-day fans did not see the original stable in WCW 25 years ago.

While Chavo Guerrero has no problem with the LWO idea, he thinks WWE's creative team could have come up with something new instead:

"Okay, what else are we gonna do? Are we gonna go have Macho Man [Randy Savage] get married again? Are we gonna have a guy with long hair saying, 'Say your prayers, eat your vitamins,' and just call him something else [other than Hulk Hogan]? It's the same [thing]." [2:00 – 2:12]

Many have expressed their displeasure with WWE's booking of the LWO so far. WCW legend Konnan is among those who have questioned why the group loses so frequently.

