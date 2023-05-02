Legends question why Triple H is allegedly "burying" WWE faction

Hugo Savinovich and Konnan recently gave their thoughts on Triple H's booking of Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order (LWO) faction in WWE.

The LWO initially formed in WCW in 1998 with Eddie Guerrero as the group's leader. In March, Mysterio revived the stable alongside Legado Del Fantasma members Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega.

Savinovich, WWE's former Spanish language commentator, on Konnan's K100 show, questioned why Triple H repeatedly books the LWO to lose matches:

"Why bring them back if you're gonna bury them? And then what upsets me is that you have such good talent that you could have just kept selling more and more merchandise. I heard that even with them being buried they're still killing it with merchandise." [0:20 – 0:36]

The LWO has yet to win a match together on television since becoming a faction. Their latest loss came against The Judgment Day on the May 1 episode of RAW.

Konnan echoed Hugo Savinovich's thoughts about Triple H's booking

The LWO has lost five televised tag team matches since the group formed. Three LWO members (Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Santos Escobar) even lost clean against The Bloodline on the April 24 episode of RAW.

WCW legend Konnan has no problem with The Judgment Day cheating to beat the LWO. However, he cannot explain why Rey Mysterio's group is already being booked to lose matches clean:

"Judgment Day, which I like how they book them, they always win and they get heat," Konnan said. "They cheat to win. Bro, he [Triple H] beat them clean on Monday [against The Bloodline]. I don't know why they [WWE higher-ups] don't understand what they have on their hands." [0:59 – 1:16]

The LWO was selected by SmackDown as the eighth overall pick on the second night of the 2023 WWE Draft. The Judgment Day was drafted to RAW, meaning Dominik and Rey Mysterio's long-running rivalry looks set to conclude shortly.

