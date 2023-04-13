Former WWE Champion says he cried during Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame speech

In an emotional evening for all involved, Rey Mysterio's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 31, 2023, tugged at the heartstrings of many, including Kurt Angle.

During his induction, Rey thanked many of the performers he shared the ring with, including Angle. The masked legend also highlighted the sacrifices of his wife Angie, who has seemingly been his biggest supporter over the years.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympian said that he teared up when Rey recapped a story about the selfless nature of his wife.

"It was really emotional, especially when Rey said that his wife [Angie] gave up going to school and started working full-time to provide for him, so he could be a pro wrestler. I got tears in my eyes when he said that. His wife was right in front of me. It was a very emotional night." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Rey and Kurt Angle have shared the ring on many occasions, most notably when they faced off in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 22. The legendary luchador won the World Heavyweight Championship during the high-profile bout.

How does Rey Mysterio want to end his rivalry with Dominik?

Although he defeated his son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, it seems Rey's issues with the Judgment Day member are far from over.

With this in mind, Rey Mysterio seemingly presented a challenge to Dominik on a recent episode of Impaulsive. He proposed a unique stipulation match against his son to finally conclude their storied rivalry.

"Maybe I put my mask on the line against his [Dominik] hair, which is some Lucha culture. If I lose, I take my mask off, and if he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Fans will have to wait and see what's next in the father-son feud as they continue to exchange insults on weekly programming.

