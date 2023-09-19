WWE veteran calls Jon Moxley "a waste of flesh" after ranking alongside Seth Rollin and Roman Reigns

Jon Moxley, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns recently topped the annual PWI Top 500 Wrestlers list, informally reuniting The Shield. Despite being number three, Jon Cornette still believes Moxley is undeserving.

AEW fans have highly praised Moxley, but there's been a lot of criticism aimed at his indie style of wrestling. Additionally, The Purveyor of Violence tends to bleed in nearly every match, which veterans of the industry are not okay with.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran claimed that PWI only ranked Jon Moxley at #3 to appease Tony Khan.

"You know what? Then [PWI went]: ‘We’ll put The Shield back together and we’ll make Tony Khan happy because his guy gets number three and we can sell magazines!’"

Cornette continued, claiming that Moxley has no quality as a wrestler.

"But, yeah except for Chris Jericho, he’s the name now on the AEW roster that’s had the most exposure. But again, if you’re looking for quality of performance or professionalism in any way, this guy’s a waste of flesh. So that’s marketing."

Jon Moxley recently expressed his desire to have an AEW pa-per-view in his hometown

AEW has notably always heavily featured Jon Moxley when the promotion has had shows in his hometown, Cincinnati. However, it seems like The Purveyor of Violence wants to have a grander homecoming.

During his recent interview on ESPN Cincinnati's 1530, Jon Moxley explained how he'd do anything to get the pay-per-view in Cincinnati.

"Yeah, I’d be all for that, you know. I’d do whatever is necessary. They can parade me around like a show pony and sell tickets if they need to, but I’d be all for that. I’d like to see that happen." (H/T Fightful )

Only time will tell if AEW decides to appease Moxley's desire, but considering his pull in the promotion, this might just be a matter of time. This could also be a massive opportunity for the star to go on to capture the AEW World Championship one more time.