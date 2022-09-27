WWE veteran calls Jon Moxley's recent AEW match a "f***ing five-star extravaganza"

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on Jon Moxley's match against Bryan Danielson from last week.

The two former WWE Superstars battled for the AEW World Championship on the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. After an intense main event, the former Shield member emerged victorious after Danielson failed to escape a sleeper hold.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran mentioned he liked the fact that nobody, especially Jon Moxley, bled during the contest.

"Jon Moxley stayed in the ring for the entire match except one spot on the ramp and right back in and nobody bled. Is this the first time ever? [...] This was a stiff match, a modern style match I could have done with a hold every once in a while you know some wrestling? One tackle, drop down, hip toss, kick off, arm drag, body slam, drop kick - anybody do that s**t anymore but no, they beat the s**t out of each other - chops and kicks" said Cornette. (0:32-1:35)

He also praised one of the spots in the match, mentioning that he had not seen it for 25 years.

"Danielson looks better doing it than Moxley does to be honest. But this is the modern match, it was good it was a f***ing five-star extravaganza from what Moxley usually does... I did get a kick out of doing the old leg grape vine and the headstand thing where they slap each other in the face while they were standing on their heads. I have not seen that in 25 years... I am not taking any p*** out of this match, it was definitely great for Moxley and good for Bryan," the wrestling veteran added. (1:27-2:41)

Jon Moxley became AEW World Champion for the third time on AEW Grand Slam

The former WWE Superstar signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019 and became a world champion the following year by defeating Chris Jericho at Revolution.

His second reign started when he got the better of Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door this year. He became the interim world champion and defeated CM Punk in a title unification match a few days later. However, he dropped his belt to the Second City Savior at the All Out pay-per-view.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.5



- WON Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson (Vacant AEW World Championship) @ AEW Dynamite:.5- WON Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson (Vacant AEW World Championship) @ AEW Dynamite:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.5- WON https://t.co/crftEllABC

Jon Moxley then won back the prestigious belt after defeating his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson on Dynamite: Grand Slam. It remains to be seen who his next opponent will be.

Do you think Moxley deserved to win the match? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far