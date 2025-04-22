WWE veteran calls out Nick Khan over AEW barbs, mentions Omos and Alexa Bliss: "How would you label them?" (Exclusive)

WWE President Nick Khan recently made headlines after indirectly making huge comments about AEW and its talents. Former head writer Vince Russo has called out Khan for his statements.

Ad

AEW and WWE both have some major names like Wardlow, Alexa Bliss, Kamille, Britt Baker, Uncle Howdy, and more who are currently not being used on television. World Wrestling Entertainment's President Nick Khan recently claimed that World Wrestling Entertainment didn't sign talents just to bench them, unlike other companies, which was seemingly a shot at All Elite Wrestling.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo questioned what WWE was currently doing with stars like Omos, The Wyatt Sicks, Alexa Bliss, and more. This came after Nick Khan's indirect jabs at All Elite Wrestling about how it booked some wrestlers.

Ad

Trending

"Then what, how would you label Omos? How would you label Alexa Bliss? How would you label The Wyatt Sicks? How would you label them? These are people that have been sitting home for months. Are you serious, brother? How can you say this stuff? That's so blatantly not true." [4:52 - 5:43]

Ad

Nick Khan says WWE will not sign talents to bench them, seemingly fires shots at AEW

AEW and its stars often take huge jabs at WWE on weekly programming and social media. During a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan explained how the global sports entertainment juggernaut was different from its competitors. He seemingly took a dig at AEW in the process.

Ad

“That’s something we won’t do. We won’t sign and bench people. We sign people whom we want to use. If another entity signs and benches people now, that’s not something we would do.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

Fans will have to wait and see what long-term plans WWE has for recently signed former AEW talents like Penta, Rey Fenix, Rusev, and Ricky Saints. Malakai Black is also reportedly making his return on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Ad

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.