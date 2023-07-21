WWE veteran claims he is an "alpha personality," says he can't wait to return to AEW

WWE veteran recently talked about how he wants to return to work more than anybody in AEW.

The veteran is none other than former WWE commentator Jim Ross. "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross is one of the greatest commentators in professional wrestling, mainly known for his long tenure in WWE. Ross is now signed to AEW, where he is a Senior Advisor and also an announcer.

Jim Ross is now mainly featured in the commentary booth during the main event matches on AEW Collision alongside Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. Ross recently spoke about how nobody more than him in AEW wants to return to work on his "Grilling Jr" podcast:

“I can tell you that right now. People say, ‘When are you coming back to work?’ Well, I’d like to go back to work tonight. I’d like to go back to work next week, but I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I’ve got to get past this thing, and I’m hoping that the two issues I have, I can protect my wound from infection in a pretty good way. I’ve got the medicines, the solvents, the covers, all that stuff. But man, what’s killing me right now is the lower back thing. I’ve heard guys talk about sciatica I’m not a very positive way. It’s really challenging. It’s not good, man.

The veteran further added:

So anyway, I’m working on that couple things. I can promise you that nobody in AEW wants to go back to work more than me. I miss being around the guys. I miss helping these young kids. I’m a good listener to them and for them. I miss all that. I’m an alpha personality and I like to be around other people and like to help others.” [H/T: PWMania]

WWE veteran rushed to the hospital, AEW return in question

WWE veteran Jim Ross recently shared his health update and revealed that he had to be rushed to the hospital.

JR was last seen on television on the debut episode of AEW Collision. The veteran appeared in the commentary booth with a black eye and a sore throat. On the same show, the WWE veteran revealed that he will be taking some time off to recover from his injuries.

Speaking on an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, JR revealed that he had hurt his leg previously, and the wound has gotten worse, which is why he had to be rushed to the emergency room:

“I had to go to the emergency room this morning because I was concerned that the redness in my wounded leg was moving, and I’ve been warned about that, that you don’t want to let this thing get out of control... They said, ‘You’re fine. It’s good that you’re paying attention, but if it continues to move in a northern direction, you need to come back to see us.’ So I did that this morning. That’s just part of the maintenance of this s***," Jim Ross said.

