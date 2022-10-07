"Never comes across like wrestling is the be-all-end-all" – WWE veteran comments on AEW star Malakai Black's approach to the industry (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has given his honest opinion on how he thinks AEW star Malakai Black approaches the wrestling business.

Black has been a topic of discussion for some time since rumors of his WWE return emerged after All Out 2022. However, that wasn't the case, as the Dutchman recently hit back at reports and claimed he was taking a brief hiatus from the company.

But could there be more to this situation? Speaking on the latest edition of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo suggested that maybe Malakai Black doesn't believe that his wrestling career is the be-all-end-all like other performers do.

“This guy comes across in everything I read with his comments, he doesn’t come across like so many of these other wrestlers, he doesn’t come across where wrestling is the be-all-end-all. He really doesn’t because a lot of times you hear him say there are things he needs to straighten out in his life, there are some issues with this and that, this guy never comes across like wrestling is the be-all-end-all and I will absolutely sacrifice everything in my life.” [7:40 - 8:17]

In his recent address to fans, the former NXT Champion noted that he is taking time off to focus on his mental well-being. Black also suggested that he would be back on AEW programming after his sabbatical.

Eddie Kingston sent a heartfelt message to Malakai Black following his address

After news about Malakai Black's mental health concerns emerged on the internet, several fans and fellow wrestlers sent their best wishes to the former WWE star.

AEW star Eddie Kingston is a known advocate for promoting the importance of mental health in wrestling and believes that Black will be fine during his time off.

"I don't know them [Black and his wife WWE's Zelina Vega] as just performers or whatever, or pro wrestlers, but as a human being I know him and he's gonna be OK. And I know that and he has a good support system around him," said Kingston. (H/T Bodyslam.net)

Black wrestled his last match at the All Out pay-per-view, where his faction, House of Black, was unsuccessful in defeating the trio of Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro.

