WWE veteran comments on need for talents on the Tony Khan led promotion to prevent possible legal consequences of horrific botches

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on how talents in Tony Khan led AEW should avoid having potential legal ramifications due to their bothces.

AEW has witnessed some of the gruesome mess-ups from its talents over the course of their three-year existence. Most of the botches mostly come from the head area, usually from a suplex or a top rope maneuver.

Just recently at All Out Zero Hour, Ruby Soho landed head first after a brutal kick from Tay Melo.

Taking to Twitter, Mantell shared a video compilation of the botches that occurred in the promotion. The former WWE manager then left with a question as to what AEW should do about their inexperienced stars to lessen the botches and avoid possible legal issues.

"FWIW, who think @AEW needs more control over their “green” talent before it becomes a legal issue?" Mantell asked.

Check out Dutch's tweet below:

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell FWIW, who think @AEW needs more control over their “green” talent before it becomes a legal issue? FWIW, who think @AEW needs more control over their “green” talent before it becomes a legal issue? https://t.co/xoJD4ja0Kt

Mantell has been critical of the botches that took place in the company. He previously took a swipe at the AEW President's remarks about the promotion's approach to training, saying they're lucky no one has been severely injured yet.

Fans had different sentiments over WWE legend Dutch Mantell's call for AEW to lessen the botches

As a result, people on Twitter answered Dutch Mantell's question about AEW needing more control over their "green talent" to avoid frequent mishaps.

One user thought that Mantell should not only call out the Jacksonville-based promotion, but other companies who have wrestlers botching as well.

To which a fan responded by saying that it's not a "mark war" and that the WWE veteran's statements were completely on point.

Mike @victisvae7 @AceOfTheIndies @DirtyDMantell @AEW Quit trying to make this a mark war. It is a totally valid point being made and your first thought is to bring up other companies. Sheesh @AceOfTheIndies @DirtyDMantell @AEW Quit trying to make this a mark war. It is a totally valid point being made and your first thought is to bring up other companies. Sheesh

Meanwhile, a twitter user claimed that in his decades of watching wrestling, today's era has the most frequent injuries, which mostly stems from the neck area.

He added that the current generation will be fortunate to last a decade.

Darren @Dazhausen @DirtyDMantell @AEW I've watched since the 80s & never has there been so many injuries such as now, & the majority are neck injuries, yes guys & girls got injured but it's insane. Undertaker lasted 30yrs on top, you'll be lucky if any of these folks last 5-10yrs. @DirtyDMantell @AEW I've watched since the 80s & never has there been so many injuries such as now, & the majority are neck injuries, yes guys & girls got injured but it's insane. Undertaker lasted 30yrs on top, you'll be lucky if any of these folks last 5-10yrs.

Furthermore, a fan expected Mantell to talk about Big E breaking his neck after a botched Ridge Holland suplex in an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Brent Ryan @GiantRanger115 @DirtyDMantell @AEW Big E broke his neck in WWE this year but go on @DirtyDMantell @AEW Big E broke his neck in WWE this year but go on

A user then stressed that people shouldn't be angry at what the former Zeb Colter was pointing out as wrestlers should protect their opponent at all times.

Jevarius Robey @jevarius93 @DirtyDMantell @AEW Me watching y’all get mad at the facts. Like you have to PROTECT YOUR OPPONENT. What part of that do y’all not understand. Randy Orton was right when he said wrestlers these days don’t know how to take care of their opponents. @DirtyDMantell @AEW Me watching y’all get mad at the facts. Like you have to PROTECT YOUR OPPONENT. What part of that do y’all not understand. Randy Orton was right when he said wrestlers these days don’t know how to take care of their opponents. https://t.co/5C3UHOiMV6

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will respond to Mantell's brand new comments about botches in his company.

It also remains to be seen if the AEW President will craft an ultimatum for his talents to minimize the screw-ups when making signature moves during matches.

What are your thoughts on Dutch Mantell's latest remarks about botches in AEW? Let us know your answers in the comments section.

