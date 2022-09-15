AEW Dynamite Results: Name of new faction finally disclosed, MJF sends a warning to former WWE Champion, title match confirmed

This week on AEW Dynamite, the promotion continued the build-up to next week's Grand Slam.

The AEW World Championship match was confirmed for Dynamite: Grand Slam after this week's show, and we also got new details on Stokely Hathaway's faction.

Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara - AEW Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions semifinals

AEW Dynamite kicked off with Jon Moxley facing Sammy Guevara in the semifinals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. Sammy Guevara had an excellent start to the match but immediately started bragging, giving Moxley an opening to hit back.

The match spilled outside the ring, and Guevara slammed Moxley head-first onto the steep steps. Moxley hit back and sent Guevara crashing into the timekeeper's table.

Back in the ring, more back and forth before Guevara locked in the Walls of Jericho. Mox broke free, but Sammy took him down with a cutter for a nearfall. The former tried to lock in the Bulldog Choke, but Sammy hit a Spanish Fly.

Both Moxley and Sammy Guevara were down on the mat at that point. Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo came out at this point. Anna distracted the referee while Tay sneaked into the ring and caught Moxley with a low blow.

Guevara quickly went for the cover, but it wasn't enough to put Moxley away. Sammy tried to hit the GTH, but Moxley reversed it into a Death Rider and pinned the former AEW TNT Champion.

Jon Moxley def. Sammy Guevara

MATCH RATING: B

MJF calls out Jon Moxley and introduces a new faction

MJF was out next on AEW Dynamite. He was still thinking about his confrontation from last week with Jon Moxley. MJF said he hadn't seen any fear in Moxley's eyes, which pissed him off. He continued to run Moxley down alongside his childhood.

MJF credited Moxley for getting sober and slaying his demons, but he added that he was much more dangerous than Mox's disease and could not be slayed. He addressed the help he got in winning the Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out. He invited Stokely Hathaway and 'The Firm' to come out on AEW Dynamite and join him in the ring. After they reached the ring, MJF hugged Stokely and left.

Stokely Hathaway claimed that his 'best friend' MJF wanted to quit AEW until he advised the latter to stay and grab what he deserved. He added that The Firm was there to be MJF's support system.

Hathaway introduced the wrestlers he had on retainer - W. Morrissey, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn).

Jungle Boy vs. Jay Lethal

Jungle Boy dominated the opening stages of this match. He sent Jay Lethal crashing out of the ring and was about to go for a tope suicida, but the giant Satnam Singh stood in front of Lethal at ringside, stopping Jungle Boy in his tracks. Jungle Boy headed to the top rope, but Lethal sent him crashing down as we cut to a commercial break.

Back from the break, it was Lethal still on top. He went for the Lethal Injection, but Jungle Boy took him down with a lariat. Jay hit back with a Russian Leg Sweep and went for the Lethal Injection again. Jungle Boy blocked it, but Lethal hit a tope suicida instead, followed by a flying elbow strike.

Jungle Boy went for the Snare Trap, but Sonjay Dutt got on the apron to distract the referee. He took out Dutt before finally locking in the Snare Trap, leading to Lethal tapping out within a few moments.

Jungle Boy def. Jay Lethal

MATCH RATING: B-

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Matt DiMartino

Powerhouse Hobbs made short work of his opponent. He hit DiMartino with a devastating spinebuster almost as soon as the match began, and that was enough for the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs def. Matt DiMartino

MATCH RATING: N/A

Hobbs took the mic after the match and said that he had beaten Starks at AEW All Out, and it was now time to write a new chapter in the book of Hobbs.

Ricky Starks came down through the crowd and hit the ring. He attacked Hobbs, sending his former partner scampering out of the ring. The feud is far from over.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Lucha Bros - AEW Tag-Team Championship match

Lucha Bros got a chance to become double champions as they got a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Dynamite.

The champions made a strong start to the match. Swerve and Penta started things off before Keith Lee and Fenix tagged in. Lee rocked Fenix with a right hand, but the smaller man hit back with chops of his own. Lee then took Fenix down with an overhand strike. Penta tagged in, and the Lucha Bros hit Lee with a double superkick.

Penta continued to wear down Lee with a series of low kicks followed by right hands. Lee looked to be in a spot of bother as Fenix tagged in and continued to work on Lee's left leg. The former WWE star tagged out. Swerve came in and hit Fenix with a spinning elbow for a two-count.

Penta tagged in. Fenix launched himself out of the ring at Lee, who caught him mid-air as Penta went for a cover on Swerve. Lee tossed Fenix into the ring to break the cover. Lee tagged back in and hit Fenix with a nasty backbreaker followed by a headbutt to Penta.

Penta with a superkick to Keith Lee, followed by Fenix hitting Swerve with a Spanish Fly. Fenix headed to the top rope, but Swerve pushed him off in the nick of time. Lee then hit Penta with the Big Bang Catastrophe for the win.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland def. Lucha Bros

MATCH RATING: A

PAC was backstage with Alex Marvez commenting on Lucha Bros losing their AEW Tag Team Title match. Orange Cassidy took the former down with a cheapshot and said he was coming after the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

Serena Deeb and Britt Baker vs. Athena and Toni Storm

Serena Deeb and Toni Storm started things off. Storm had a hammerlock locked in. They exchanged holds and takedowns before exchanging chops in the corner. Athena tagged in.

Britt Baker distracted Athena from ringside, and Deeb caught her with a chop block as we headed into a commercial break. Baker tagged in and hit a dragon screw. Athena seemed to be favoring her left knee heavily at this point. Deeb tagged in and continued to punish the Fallen Goddess.

Athena finally found her opening after hitting a Meteora and immediately tagged out. Deeb locked in a single-legged crab on Toni Storm. Athena broke up the ensuing cover with a senton.

Rebel got on the apron to distract the referee. Baker held a chair as Deeb tossed Storm head-first into it. That was enough to put Storm away. Serena pinned Storm with a roll-up.

Serena Deeb and Britt Baker def. Athena and Toni Storm

MATCH RATING: B+

After the match, Britt Baker and Serena Deeb continued to punish Athena and Toni Storm. Jamie Hayter ran out, grabbed a steel chair out of Britt's hands and took out Storm. She still wasn't on the same page as The Doctor, refusing to accept her apology after Baker cost her the title at AEW All Out.

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson - AEW Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions semifinals

The main event of AEW Dynamite started with Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson trading vicious chops. The latter followed it up with a running boot in the corner. Jericho hit back with right hands before taking Danislon down with a shoulder charge. Jericho was sent crashing out of the ring, and Danielson followed it up with a sliding dropkick and a leaping knee strike from the apron.

Bryan Danielson headed to the top rope and followed it up with a shotgun dropkick followed by a diving headbutt. Jericho hit back with a German Suplex.

Back from commercials, Jericho and Danielson were still trading strikes. Jericho with a Lionsault for a two-count. Jericho went for the Judas Effect, but Danielson countered with a German Suplex and locked in the Cattle Mutilation. Jericho started to strike Danielson across the jaw, but it didn't have much effect.

Both men traded chops again. In desperation, Jericho sent Danielson crashing out of the ring, which seemed to hurt his ankle. Jericho left the ring and went right after Danielson's injured foot. He sent Danielson's foot crashing into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Jericho was all over Bryan Danielson. He tried to fight back, but Jericho locked in the Walls of Jericho. Danielson broke free, but Jericho immediately locked in a Figure Four.

Danielson managed to break free again and locked in the LeBelle Lock, against all odds, forcing Chris Jericho to tap out.

Bryan Danielson def. Chris Jericho

MATCH RATING: B+

After the match, Moxley walked out to the ring and shook Danielson's hand. The latter pointed to his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate as the show went off the air.

