WWE veteran comments on AEW star MJF's recent incident with a television host at an airport

AEW star MJF recently had an 'unpleasant' encounter with the host of the The Wendy Williams Show, Sherri Shepherd. The incident apparently meant more than it met the eye, according to WWE veteran Jim Cornette.

During the height of MJF's controversial storyline against Tony Khan, there were rumors of the wrestler leaving the city on a flight. The Salt of the Earth was apparently spotted by Sherri at the airport, which prompted her to ask for an autograph for her son.

The exchange with the AEW star did not go smoothly, as Sherri was met with a rough attitude. The incident made a big enough impact on her to make her talk about it on her show.

Jim Cornette believes the incident was yet another instance of how MJF's antics have helped him expose himself to another pocket of the audience outside the pro-wrestling community. Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, he shared his take on the matter.

"Here's MJF doing what he always does, he's staying in gimmick and he's probably pi*sed off 'cause, is anybody ever happy in an airport? And here comes somebody, 'Are you the famous wrestler?'. 'No! Leave me alone'. And he hear's teh story on fu*king network television, that's great. But it adds to the gimmick!" (5:40 - 6:03)

Given that MJF has been known to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe, it is unclear what his actual intentions were during the incident. Nevertheless, it did provide an interesting story to be broadcast on Network TV.

MJF has been absent from AEW programming ever since his pipebomb promo

Following the controversial no-show by MJF and his loss at the hands of Wardlow, the AEW star delivered a scathing promo on Dynamite.

The segment involved the disgruntled star calling out Tony Khan for apparent WWE favoritism. Furthermore, MJF even asked the All Elite president to fire him as soon as possible.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp "Don't ask Tony Khan to reach into his pockets. He's gotta pay all these ex WWE guys" - MJF "Don't ask Tony Khan to reach into his pockets. He's gotta pay all these ex WWE guys" - MJF

As of now, all traces of Maxwell have been removed from the official AEW website. Fans can only speculate whether the Salt of the Earth will make a return to the All Elite scene in the near future.

