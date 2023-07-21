WWE veteran comments on rumors of AEW adopting a similar model to the Stamford-based promotion

AEW is consistently competing with WWE. Rumors have claimed that Tony Khan might have to add more pay-per-views per year like WWE, and Matt Hardy has now responded to the speculations.

Currently, All Elite Wrestling only has four major pay-per-views, Revolution, Double or Nothing, All In, and Full Gear. While they do have other events like Forbidden Door, they are nowhere near WWE's nearly 10 Premium Live Events per year.

During the recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran noted that it could be interesting but that AEW has had more weight to their events until now.

"There's history in all the matches, there's a reason for these guys to be fighting, there's a reason you want to see this fight, there's a reason you want a certain guy to win, and whatnot. That's one of the beautiful things about pro wrestling," he said.

The veteran notably pointed out that when WWE had only a few major pay-per-views, the importance of the events was magnified.

"When they had Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series, it just felt like those pay-per-views were bigger deals. I think in some ways, that made the pay-per-view feel like a bigger deal." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Matt Hardy believes that AEW Dynamite and Collision could have exclusive pay-per-views

Continuing in the same episode, Matt noted that AEW should have brand-exclusive pay-per-views for Dynamite and Collision.

"Something I'll throw out is you could maybe keep it fresh if the rosters are big enough on 'Dynamite' and on 'Collision,' and you alternate each and every month," Hardy said. "Maybe one of those months, you have 'Dynamite' versus 'Collision' and it's like the World Series pay-per-view of pro wrestling." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

If this does end up becoming the case, it could allow many other stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster to potentially have matches as major as Matt Hardy's feuds with Rey Mysterio.

