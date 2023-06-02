WWE veteran criticizes AEW following Saraya's hilarious spot on Dynamite

Saraya's lackluster performance on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite has drawn flak on social media. Apart from fans blasting the feeble spots, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has also lashed out at All Elite Wrestling for not handling it well.

The Anti-Diva teamed up with Chris Jericho to take on Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., following Cole and Jericho's unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing. Contrary to the potential, the bout lacked intensity and was devoid of curiosity. Apart from disappointing run-ins, a few botches left fans with a sour taste.

During the match, Saraya and Britt were tagged in simultaneously and proceeded to trade dismal elbow strikes in the middle of the ring. The exchange was followed with a spot where the former WWE star failed to respond well to Baker's rope-rebound attack and followed with a kick and cradle-spike DDT.

Taking to Twitter, Dutch Mantell criticized the spot and blasted All Elite Wrestling for apparently 'lacking the resources' to edit out poorly executed spots.

"Yeah…what he said. Usually, companies edit out drizzle like this but apparently @AEW doesn’t have the resources to do so. Smoky Mountain would’ve edited it out before it went to air. @WSI_YouTube," tweeted the veteran.

Cole and Baker defeated Jericho and Saraya in the main event of this week's Dynamite.

Dutch Mantell earlier slammed AEW for observing more botches than WWE

Several wrestling veterans, including Dutch Mantell, have often criticized AEW for featuring risky wrestling styles and life-threatening spots. It's worth noting that the Jacksonville-based promotion faced a string of injuries last year, emanating from unfortunate botches.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the legendary manager slammed AEW stars and management for observing more botches compared to WWE.

"I have heard that the talent won’t even listen to their match producers. They go out there and they do what they want to do and that’s why I think we see so many botches. You know a lot people say ‘oh well WWE has botches too,’ and I keep telling people why you see more from AEW than you see from WWE is they have this thing called an editor and some editing equipment, and they take all that out before it airs," said Mantell.

This isn't the first time Saraya has to face the ire of fans and veterans in Tony Khan's promotion. Few of her previous promos and matches have drawn heavy fire in the past.

It will be interesting to see how Saraya rises again after a disaster, something she has done throughout her career.

