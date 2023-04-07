WWE veteran deactivates social media accounts after sexual assault accusations

A WWE veteran has deactivated their social media accounts following the recent sexual assault controversy they have found themselves in.

The veteran in question is Vickie Guerrero, who has been the subject of much discussion in the past few days after her daughter Sherilyn claimed that she had been sexually abused by her stepfather, Vickie's husband, Kris Benson.

This led to Vickie responding on her Instagram page, stating that Sherilyn isn't telling the truth and that these accusations are the latest in a long line of troubles she has had with her daughter.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit "Are you enjoying the car that Kris bought you since you wrecked yours." WTF does that have to with Sherilyn getting sexual assaulted? Vickie Guerrero should be a shame of herself. Never want to ever see her in AEW again. "Are you enjoying the car that Kris bought you since you wrecked yours." WTF does that have to with Sherilyn getting sexual assaulted? Vickie Guerrero should be a shame of herself. Never want to ever see her in AEW again. https://t.co/LNwgz8u2sF

Following the backlash received from her response on Instagram, Vickie Guerrero has deactivated her social media accounts to avoid any further controversy.

Vickie has also been removed from the AEW roster page following the drama. However, her contract is set to expire in the near future, so her removal from the roster page may just be a case of poor timing.

A fellow WWE veteran has weighed in with what they think of Vickie Guerrero's situation

One person who knows Vickie better than most people is former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Jr. Chavo took to Twitter to voice his support for Sherilyn and said that people who have been victims of sexual violence should be heard.

"Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!" tweeted Chavo.

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima! Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️

The former WWE Superstar was once a member of the AEW roster, too, appearing for a brief period in 2021 before taking time off to work on the TV series "Young Rock." Chavo's last appearance under the Tony Khan umbrella came at the ROH Supercard of Honor event in 2022 when he accompanied Bandido to the ring.

What do you make of the controversy? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes