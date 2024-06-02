WWE veteran demands Tony Khan pay him $1 Million for stealing his ideas (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has claimed that Tony Khan has been copying ideas from his playbook. The AEW CEO is often dragged around for his booking decisions.

All Elite Wrestling is recently coming off a successful Double or Nothing PPV that was filled with some great matchups. The Anarchy in the Arena Match was one of the most brutal contests in professional wrestling. However, Vince Russo has a major claim regarding some spots from the PPV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan has started stealing his ideas and asked Khan to PayPal him 1 million dollars.

"Bro, I did a YouTube promo today. I want, and I am not kidding you, I want Tony Khan to PayPal me 1 million dollars because now he's stealing from the Vince Russo playbook. His ranking system, and wins and losses, and five-star matches, none of that has worked because everybody was telling him for the last five years, that you're catering to an audience, you'll never grow the audience. "

The WCW veteran added:

"Now all of a sudden, he's in desperation mode because now he doesn't like the way things are going with the WBD (Warner Bros Discovery). I'm sure WBD said something to him about the numbers, so now, all of a sudden, vampires are coming from underneath the ring, and Darby Allin has a flame thrower and he's setting people on fire. Like, these are right out of the Vince Russo playbook." [00:30 - 1:33]

Nic Nemeth opens up about his talks with AEW CEO Tony Khan

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) was released by the WWE in September 2023. The former world champion has since debuted in NJPW as well as TNA. However, many thought that he would sign with AEW after his WWE departure.

Speaking in a conversation with Eyes Up Here, Nic Nemeth praised Tony Khan for giving his talent the freedom to work on the independent scene. The veteran also revealed his conversation with the CEO.

“I talked to Tony a long time ago and he was like, ‘Just so you know, you can do anything you want while you work here.’ (...) He wants everyone to have a good time and doing the best possible thing. That’s awesome, and a lot of people did think I was going to AEW, and I love a bunch of people in AEW, I love AEW, Tony’s freaking great. I was just weighing my options and figuring out, I didn’t have a plan."

Nic Nemeth is currently signed with TNA. WWE and TNA have reportedly formed a partnership that will allow crossovers by talents of both companies. It will be interesting to see if Nic Nemeth appears in WWE soon.

