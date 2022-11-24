WWE veteran details scrapped plans with Saraya's (fka Paige) family on major project (Exclusive)

The wrestling world rejoiced in Saraya's epic in-ring return (fka Paige). She is currently one of AEW's hottest stars. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his conversations with the AEW star and mentioned that there were plans to work with her family.

On Saturday night, Saraya made her much anticipated in-ring return at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The former Paige put on a stellar performance against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and earned the win. The wrestling world was elated to see the former WWE Superstar's successful return.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's One on One with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Mac Davis asked Long if he had ever conversed with the formerly known Paige during her time in WWE. The former SmackDown General Manager mentioned that he did have several conversations with her and that there was a plan in motion for Long to work with Saraya's mother on her Canadian promotion.

Long also mentioned that due to unknown reasons, the plans did not come to fruition.

“I think her mother owns a wrestling promotion in Canada. And she did talk about her mother wanting to bring me up in Canada. So I did get a chance to talk to her mother about it, and so, but I think during the pandemic or something hit, I don’t know what happened but we didn’t get a chance to make that happen.” Teddy Long said [04:28 - 04:51]

Teddy Long praised Saraya's family and their contribution to wrestling

The former NXT Women's Champion has been in the wrestling business since her childhood days. She started to wrestle at the young age of 15. Her mother has been wrestling for a long time, and Saraya's brother has also been wrestling.

During the same episode of One on One, Long appreciated the family for their work in the world of professional wrestling.

“I’ve heard a lot lof great stuff about ‘em and I was just looking forward to working for ‘em.” [05:16 - 05:21]

After defeating Britt Baker, the former WWE Superstar may have moved on from Baker and might be gunning for the Women's title in AEW.

