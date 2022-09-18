"It's so ridiculous" - WWE veteran dismisses claims of the backstage scuffle between CM Punk and The Elite being a work in AEW

WWE legend Jim Cornette recently squashed the belief that the AEW locker room altercation between The Elite and CM Punk was a work.

The said scuffle happened during the All Out post-show media scrum, which came after Punk went on a verbal tirade on the trio (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). Many thought that it was just a 'work' and that a 'storyline' could potentially come out afterward.

During an episode of Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling legend recalled the recent AEW melee to the infamous Montreal Screwjob of the 1997 Survivor Series between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart for the WWE Championship.

The WWE legend stressed that not everything in the wrestling business is a work. He also stated that fans tend to make their own assumptions about certain events being a work.

“Because it’s not a work and you can’t put this together where anybody benefits in any way whatsoever if it is a work, if it was a work, I should say. Again, from the Montreal Screwjob to whatever everybody wants to think that everything in wrestling is the work because 98% of everything or 99 or whatever the overwhelming statistic is, is a work. But I think now people are trying to figure out a way to justify this in their own mind as being a work because it’s so ridiculous," Cornette said. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

You can watch the episode here:

WWE legend Jim Cornette says no way CM Punk and The Young Bucks will work together in AEW

During the same episode of the podcast, the former WWE manager talked about The Second City Saint working with The Young Bucks in the future.

Jim Cornette stated that he believes CM Punk having a future program with The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) in AEW will no longer be possible.

"Well, if it was the wrestling business of the old days, that would work. I don't put it past the Cucamonga kids [The Young Bucks] to 'okay it ain't ballet and s**t happens.' The first potato they catch, they'll go into f**king full-fledged whiny b**tch mode and try to sue or fight or do something or other."

Punk and the Jackson brothers, along with Kenny Omega, reportedly got pulled from the 2022 Full Gear advert following the controversy. It will be interesting to see how this will affect the November pay-per-view.

Do you believe the CM Punk and The Elite brawl was a work? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far