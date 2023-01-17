WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claims "both sides will be bloodied" following recent controversy in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW has been in the spotlight for every issue they've faced since the Brawl Out Incident, with their recent controversy including Jeff Jarrett and WWE legend Kurt Angle. Dutch Mantell recently commented on the situation, urging both sides to simply let it go.

The controversy began recently after Max Caster pulled off one of his signature pre-match rap disses on AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the star dug into Jeff Jarrett's personal life. In response, Karen Jarrett took to social media in a flurry of angry posts directed at Caster's line that included her relationship history.

During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell speculated that both parties will suffer if they don't simply let their issues go.

"There’s not going to be a winner in this. Both sides will be bloodied, but I would just let this die. If I was Tony Khan I would ask Max Caster why he put that line in there. It’s a cutting line that made people sit up and take notice of that but at the end of that, Karen took the heat for it." [07:22 onward]

Check out the full episode below:

Despite all the controversy surrounding the recent bout between The Acclaimed and Jeff Jarret and Jay Lethal, Jim Cornette praised the match and The Chosen One's role in it.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Dutch Mantell believes that Karen Jarrett likely exploded after word got around about the infamous AEW promo

AEW has faced its fair share of controversy over the past year, but Caster's rap has seemingly taken things to another level. However, this isn't the first time The Acclaimed star has faced backlash for the content of his pre-match rap disses.

Continuing on the same episode, Mantell speculated that Karen Jarrett likely faced backlash in her private life, but urged her to let it go.

"I bet where she got mad, is people probably started contacting her on social media and she got tired of it. Let it evaporate and slide down the road." [07:58 onward]

The parties involved likely dealt with the issue in private, as Karen has not said anything on the matter for some time now, leading some AEW fans to believe that the controversy has passed.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes