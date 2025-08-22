WWE veteran explains why AEW hasn't hired Karrion Kross yet (Exclusive)

Karrion Kross's departure from WWE came as a surprise to many, considering his fan favorite status. While some expect him to be joining AEW next, the company itself is apparently yet to make its move for a simple reason, according to wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

The circumstances surrounding Karrion's exit have led to suspicions of the whole thing being a work, similar to how Seth Rollins' injury was a work. As such, Russo believes that other promotions may also be waiting to confirm the former WWE star's intentions and future plans before trying to hire him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo echoed Karrion's words about AEW not contacting him yet because of the same reasons. He said:

"He even said they didn't contact him. And the reason that AEW didn't contact him is because they are not sure it's not a work. So they have not contacted him." [2:08 onwards]

Teddy Long recently commented on Karrion Kross' WWE exit

According to WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, Karrion Kross was let go by the company because they didn't want to invest in him.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained how Vince McMahon also dealt with these matters in a similar fashion. He said:

"They are not gonna waste money on that, okay? Remember, I told you one time we were in a meeting and Vince said to us, How can you go to the bank and draw any money out when you haven't put any in there?" [2:07 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Karrion Kross and if he will appear in AEW in the future.

