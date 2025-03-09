WWE veteran explains why Shane McMahon and Tony Khan will never make a deal (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan and WWE veteran Shane McMahon were rumored to be discussing a deal a while back, which seemingly fell through. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, the chances of such a deal ever happening between the two are negligible.

While AEW has been seeing a declining trend in ratings and viewership, almost nothing has changed in terms of how Tony Khan has been booking the product. When rumblings of Shane McMahon joining the company started, many believed that his arrival could herald a shift in the company's fortunes. However, nothing seems to have worked out on that front.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer stated that Shane McMahon had no leverage over Tony Khan in terms of financial clout.

"This is the problem you are faced with. It would have never been a situation where Tony needed Shane's money. So right there, if you don't need the guy and you don't need his money? You are never gonna make a deal. I mean you are only going to make that deal if you financially need the backing. He doesn't need the backing man." [14:14 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

WWE veteran doesn't think Tony Khan wants help in booking AEW

According to WWE veteran Vince Russo, the lack of change in AEW over the years is enough evidence to surmise that Tony Khan wants to retain full creative control.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer explained how Khan did not want ideas from others. He also noted that regardless of the dwindling attendances and viewership, the president of the Jacksonville-based company has continued to book the product in the same manner as he always has, since AEW's inception.

"I don't even think Tony [Khan] wants to hear anybody's ideas. I really don't think... Bro we are six years [in], no matter where the numbers go, no matter how attendence dwindles, he is doing the same exact thing," Russo said. [From 11:10 onwards]

Only time will tell whether Tony Khan will try to change his booking style in AEW in the future.

