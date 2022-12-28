WWE veteran Jim Cornette claims "people will stop giving a sh*t" about top AEW stars after multiple recent losses

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his two cents on the AEW team FTR's booking.

FTR were triple tag team champions a few weeks ago, holding the AAA, ROH, and IWGP Titles simultaneously. While their in-ring talent is unquestionable, they have been losing rather frequently in their matches. This has raised another slew of questions about Tony Khan's booking decisions.

Jim Cornette recently criticized the All Elite President's booking with regard to FTR. In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran explained how the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler may be falling in relevance:

"A lot of more casual fans than we are, instead of bemoaning that [FTR losing frequently] they are not really offended by it because they are not in the profession. So they just go, 'Ya ya those guys, well I'll like somebody else.' And that's the way that you basically rub off the appeal of any talent. If they are obviously good, people obviously like them and they never succeed then sooner or later people will stop giving a sh*t." (6.00 - 6.31)

The WWE veteran also spoke about FTR's match with the Gunns on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette conceded that the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were a top team. However, their booking against the Gunns apparently left much to be desired.

In the same episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran explained how FTR's frequent losses in AEW had affected the impact of Gunn's victory:

"Yes they are going to learn something regardless of what the finish is by working with FTR... It would get the Gunns over more if FTR was established as not just the favorite team of the fans because they know they're the best but as a legitimate strong force that is World title level and almost never loses." (1.55 - 2.42)

It remains to be seen whether the storyline between FTR and the Gunns will continue in the coming weeks.

