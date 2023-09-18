WWE veteran 'likes' tweet saying Jade Cargill is leaving AEW because of CM Punk

There has been speculation that both CM Punk and Jade Cargill could be head to WWE. After reports emerged that the former TBS Champion was departing AEW, Rob Van Dam was spotted liking a tweet saying that she left due to Punk's release.

The Straight Edge Superstar was terminated on September 2 as a result of the investigations of his altercation with Jack Perry. A few days ago, it was reported that Cargill was tying it up with AEW and would jump ship to WWE. The two have had interactions with one another backstage and away from the ring as members of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A fan on Twitter noticed that RVD liked their tweet regarding the friendship of Jade Cargill and CM Punk. This showed a clip of them at last year's San Diego Comic-Con, where Cargill praised Punk and shared how honored she felt having the chance to sit next to him and be in the same promotion as him.

Video of Jade Cargill sharing story about CM Punk goes viral following possible move to WWE

It is no surprise that a lot of stars on the AEW roster have gotten close to or had a good-standing relationship with CM Punk during his time with the promotion. Jade Cargill was one of them, and her story about Punk helping her went viral following his release.

Earlier this year, while on the Bootleg Kev podcast, the former TBS Champion opened up on how The Second City Saint gave her instructions on how to use a steel chair. She had no prior experience using one before that moment, hence why she needed guidance.

"'Cause they were like: yeah, you're gonna use a chair. I was like: I'mma use a chair? I've never used a chair in my life, how am I gonna use a chair - and nobody gave me instructions other than [CM Punk]."

Looking forward, it would be interesting to see whether both CM Punk and Jade Cargill will appear in WWE and continue working together. Punk could be the one to help get her settle in her new promotion.

