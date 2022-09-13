"I think Tony Khan wanted to hear it" - WWE veteran makes bold claim on AEW President's stance to CM Punk's comments at All Out media scrum

WWE veteran Theodore "Teddy" Long has shared his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan's stance following CM Punk's remarks at the post-All Out media Scrum.

During the September 4 media scrum, while Punk was clarifying his side on some issues, Khan tried to intervene by giving some further explanation. However, the former AEW World Champion stopped TK by saying he didn't need to do it, much to the shock of various wrestling personalities afterward.

Long was one of the latest figures to react to the situation during an interview with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman. The WWE Hall of Famer emphasized that CM Punk will not change despite criticisms from fans and fellow wrestlers.

He then claimed that Khan was clueless about what he should do in that situation and believed that the latter wanted to listen to Punk's thoughts instead.

"I really don't think Tony Khan knew what to do. I don't even think he thought about cutting off CM Punk's mic. I think Tony Khan wanted to hear it. I think he was more surprised than anybody," Long said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

José @J0Z0_



#AEW #AllOut2022



Video Credit: Tony Khan's expressions and reactions tell the whole story during the All Out post media scrum with CM PunkVideo Credit: @_denisesalcedo Tony Khan's expressions and reactions tell the whole story during the All Out post media scrum with CM Punk#AEW #AllOut2022Video Credit: @_denisesalcedo https://t.co/BDYTgvWthT

Long also pointed out Khan's lack of experience as an executive in the wrestling business was a major factor in his demeanor during the said media scrum.

Teddy Long on how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would approach the CM Punk issue

Teddy Long believes that if former WWE CEO Vince McMahon were in Tony Khan's place during the media scrum, the 77-year-old would've done something similar.

"I think Vince would've let him continue to talk until he said something that might've been too outrageous. He's just talking about the talent. Some things might be true, we just don't know," Long added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ali🦁 @itsYDG2 Tony Khan is in hell. This is the most stressful evening of his life Tony Khan is in hell. This is the most stressful evening of his life 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/y70EV0jD1I

Long was also surprised that a promotion allowed a wrestler to get loose verbally despite the possible legal ramifications. The former WWE SmackDown General Manager reiterated that the AEW President has no idea what to do at the moment.

So far, Khan has stripped Punk and The Elite of their titles by vacating the AEW World Championship and Trios Titles, respectively. It will be interesting to see what the president's next steps will be as the Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam is fast approaching.

What are your thoughts on Teddy Long's comments about the CM Punk - Tony Khan media scrum saga? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy