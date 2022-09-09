"Not accepting any phone calls" - WWE veteran mockingly takes a dig at CM Punk's dog allegedly being involved in AEW's backstage fiasco (Exclusive)

Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo wanted to get some of the inside scoop on what happened with CM Punk, The Elite and Ace Steel following All Out. For this reason, he decided to contact the most reliable source he could think of: Larry the Dog.

Larry is of course CM Punk's dog, who was in and around the scuffle when everything went down backstage, and he was reportedly fine once the dust had settled.

Some stories have even suggested that while The Young Bucks, Punk and Steel were all trying to fight each other, it was Kenny Omega who tried to protect Larry from getting hurt. Ironically, Omega wound up getting bit by a human being rather than a dog.

Adam | Jamie Hayter Stan Account @DrgnMstrAdam hearing from my sources that Larry the dog is indefinitely suspended from AEW after destorying a pair of the new "Young Bucks Diadora" designer sneakers.



Speaking on the latest edition of "Writing with Russo," Vince Russo found Larry's involvement with the brawl highly amusing. He jokingly revealed to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone that Larry isn't speaking to the press at this time.

“I only tried to contact one person, Larry the dog is not accepting any phone calls, so I just wanted to get that out there," Russo said. "Bro can you imagine poor CM Punk? Think about this, I love to think about things nobody else thinks of, they’re in Chicago, CM Punk’s just taking his dog to work. Just taking Larry like ‘I’m going to hang out with Larry in the locker room.’ Next thing you know, Larry is in the middle of this melee! He’s yapping it at people, howling, like bro, he just wanted to bring his dog to work.” [0:26-1:07]

CM Punk's dog seemed to have a great time at AEW All Out

When he wasn't causing drama backstage, he was causing drama on-stage! No, not Punk, it was Larry once again grabbing the early headlines at All Out last weekend. He went into business for himself to try and get over with the AEW fans by running down the ramp.

Larry got away from whoever was looking after him and proceeded to sprint around the ringside area while AEW staff were trying to set everything up for the Zero Hour pre-show.

Everything worked out well, as security caught the mischievous hound and returned him to CM Punk. All the while, he was showered with cheers and chants from the Chicago crowd, making Larry the most over dog in All Elite Wrestling.

