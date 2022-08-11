WWE veteran names John Cena and multiple legends in his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Power

WWE veteran Mark Henry named John Cena, Brock Lesnar and AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, among others, on his list of Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling Power.

Cena, Lesnar and Castagnoli possess unbelievable strength in different ways and forms. The Beast Incarnate is a bout machine that can ragdoll his opponents with ease. The 16-time world champion, on the other hand, uses his bodybuilding background to outlast his opponents by carrying them into his Attitude Adjustment finisher. The Swiss Cyborg's notable source of power was mainly his "swing" signature move, regardless of whether his opponent is a big man or a small man.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Henry put Castagnoli on his number one list of his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers who have ridiculous strength. Aside from Lesnar and Cena, he cited former WWE star Paul Wight (fka Big Show), Ted Arcidi and Jacques Rougeau.

"Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) would be on the top of my list. That dude is ridiculously strong. John Cena, Big Show (Paul Wight), Brock Lesnar, Ted Arcidi, Jacques Rougeau. He was strong. He was really strong," Henry revealed. [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

Wight was known as the "World's Largest Athlete" in the sports entertainment company, as he once weighed over 500 pounds while standing at 7'0. Rougeau, meanwhile, is a former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion who was known as "The Mountie" on The Quebecers with Pierre Ouellet (now known as PCO).

Arcidi, on the other hand, is a former pro wrestler who participated in WrestleMania 2 in WWE versus NFL battle royal. The 64-year-old former powerlifter was the first man to bench press at 705 pounds during Gus Rethwisch's Budweiser World Record Breakers on March 3, 1985.

Check out the full results of this week's Dynamite: Quake by the Lake here.

Former WWE superstar Mark Henry revealed why he hasn't wrestled in AEW

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry admitted that his nerve damage was the reason he hasn't competed in AEW yet. He also likened his current status to WWE legends Lex Luger and Droz.

"To be honest, to be completely transparent, I got nerve damage is why I don’t wrestle. It will just go out, and I’ll be on the ground, and there have been times where I do too much at AEW, and I have to take a wheelchair through the airport, and it sucks because I’m prideful, and I hate it when I can’t walk through the airport."

Henry is currently serving as a coach, analyst, interviewer and commentator in the Jacksonville-based promotion since he signed on May 30, 2021. It remains to be seen if the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will compete again in the squared circle, this time in AEW.

What are your thoughts on Mark Henry's Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling of Power list? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil