WWE veteran opens up on Chris Jericho breaking character during altercation in AEW (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho's recent segment on AEW has prompted a WWE veteran to react. According to the latter, the segment itself had a problematic aspect.

To reiterate, Jericho was seen getting into a verbal squabble with a young fan outside the ring, where he was showing off his abs. To Jericho's absolute surprise, the mere child also propped up his shirt to show off his abs, which were chiseled as well. This led to The Ocho breaking character for a second as he struggled not to laugh.

Furthermore, the child was also seen using profanity and flipping off Jericho, which did not sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy stated:

"Ya that's not hillarious. Come on man, you got a what, an 8-year-old kid out telling a grown man to go F himself? I mean the father of the kid was standing right next to him... My bad, my bad, that might not have been his father. We don't know but, come on man." [From 1:04 onwards]

Another former WWE star thinks Chris Jericho will always be over

Chris Jericho's career has spanned over three decades, where he wrestled all around the world and won multiple world championships. Despite the criticism that Jericho occasionally faces due to his age, EC3 thinks the veteran will always be a part of the top rung of pro-wrestling stars.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE star stated that the former AEW World Champion is probably having fun with all the criticism he is receiving:

"He's in the running for one of the GOATs I would say in multiple different eras. Like, he’s such a pro, it’s not gonna bother him. If it did, he would never show it. He knows how to be unemotional, how to approach it from a business. He’s probably having fun with it and if you hear thousands of people chanting something in your direction, whether it’s negative because you’re a ‘pro wrestling bad guy,’ remember, or positive, you walk to the back saying ‘I know what I’m doing,’ and that’s being over. MF is over for sure and he always will be over," said the former WWE star. [From 3:04 to 3:50]

The former WWE star is the reigning ROH World Champion. As of now, it remains to be seen what Jericho plans to do next.

