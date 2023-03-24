WWE veteran plans to open his own promotion this year

A WWE legend recently confirmed his plans to open a new Wrestling Promotion soon.

The legend in question, Dustin Rhodes, has extensive experience in the world of pro-wrestling. Prior to his current run on AEW, he was a major star in the Stamford-based Promotion. Although he never won a world title there, he tasted success during his numerous WWE stints.

Speaking to Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Dustin Rhodes stated that he plans to open his Promotion this year itself.

“That is correct. It’s probably going to happen sometime late summer. It’ll be local here. I know we’ve had Inspire come to town and Wrestle Circus a little ways back, and a couple more, but we can really take over this market in Austin and do something big with it.

That’s all I’m hoping for. These kids have a place to go in front of kids and people to feel their energy. This is only so much. When you have 300 people, it gives you a lot more energy. Austin is a great pro wrestling city.” (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

The WWE Hall of Famer has previously talked about his retirement

The Natural has apparently decided to hang up his boots sometime this year.

In an interview with the Busted Open Radio podcast, Dustin Rhodes revealed that his contract with the Jacksonville-based company is set to expire in July. He also stated that he would retire from active in-ring matches afterwards.

"I made the decision that 'Hey man, at the end of July, my contract is up.' I don't know if that's going to be it, because when we say we're retiring, we always come back. And we never say never. But that's what I'm looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career," Rhodes said. (H/T - WrestlingINC)

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Let your light shine for the world. Do what you love and find your passion. #keepsteppin Let your light shine for the world. Do what you love and find your passion. #keepsteppin https://t.co/rJdcMYIpRp

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the WWE veteran.

Do you want to see Dustin Rhodes appear in WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes