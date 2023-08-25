WWE veteran regrets tuning into 'confusing' AEW Dynamite: "I am not watching it again" (Exclusive)

AEW Dynamite featured a packed card this week, but last week, it had one of the most criticized matches so far. Vince Russo recently recalled watching Dynamite and recounted why he disliked the episode.

According to Russo, he tried watching Dynamite to catch Jeff Jarrett's Chainsaw Massacre match. Notably, the match has been panned by many online critics, but the former WWE writer had more serious issues with the show.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo slammed last week's episode of AEW Dynamite for being too difficult to follow:

"Run-ins on every single match, factions after faction – bro, every match ended with at least 10 people in the ring. I’m watching this, and bro I couldn’t follow any of this. People are just pouring out from everywhere… Oh my God, like... If you’re trying to get a new viewer, and I’m putting this on for the first time? Bro, this is so confusing to me, I am not watching it again." (01:02-01:37).

Vince Russo recently addressed the allegations that CM Punk has been banning stars from Collision. The veteran hilariously claimed he loved that it could be happening but considered that it could be something Punk had been planning.

Vince Russo recently addressed the ongoing internal AEW conflict

Despite being open about the unity backstage, reports have notably broken over the past year about ongoing internal strife in AEW. The most infamous example was when CM Punk and The Elite allegedly fought. According to Russo, wrestler egos likely got in the way.

During his appearance on a recent Keepin' It 100 episode, Vince Russo pointed out how having talent in management isn't a good idea:

"It is very difficult to have an active talent be involved in management, and the reason being because we all know the boys, and rightfully so, are going to look out for themselves first. It's a dog-eat-dog world, that's the way the system was set up." [6:06 - 6:27].

Russo continued, noting that The Elite's status as active wrestlers will likely result in heat backstage. He also noted that many of the issues the EVPs face could be due to their inexperience in the role.

