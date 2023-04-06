WWE veteran removed from AEW roster page after Dynamite last night, departure imminent

AEW's roster has notably undergone a number of changes over the past few months, and the recent shake-up has seen veteran manager Vickie Guerrero part ways with the promotion and her removal from the official roster page.

Guerrero's departure from the promotion was announced some time ago, and the next chapter of her career will see her sign on to a cooking channel for a still undisclosed position.

As pointed out by Reddit user u/Livid-Style-7935, Vickie Guerrero can no longer be found on the Official AEW Roster page and was removed sometime after Dynamite.

Vickie Guerrero is officially no longer with AEW.

While her removal doesn't come as a surprise to fans who have been keeping up with her career aspirations, her contract is only set to expire in July this year. Because of this, the promotion's removal of Guerrero seems odd since they notably keep names on their roster up until they officially part ways.

The former AEW manager has been involved in some unfortunate drama between herself and her daughter Sherilyn Guerrero

Sherlilyn Guerrero shockingly claimed that her stepfather, Vickie's current husband Kris Benson, sexually assaulted her on a cruise. The internet wrestling community quickly rallied to her side, along with her real-life cousin and WWE veteran, Chavo Guerrero.

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima! Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️

Vickie Guerrero recently posted a detailed Instagram response to Sherilyn's allegations, wherein the star put her daughter on blast and made various allegations of her own. Unfortunately, things have boiled over, as Vickie claimed she'd be seeking legal action against her daughter and that she's also since disowned her.

Sherilyn also notably made a post on Tik Tok sometime yesterday wherein she asked fans not to slander her mother. Vickie's eldest daughter, Shaul Guerrero, has also since weighed in on the matter and instead taken a neutral stance on the drama between her mother and younger sister.

