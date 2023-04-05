"I don't want any slander towards my mom" - Eddie Guerrero's daughter updates fans after sexual assault allegations

The late-Eddie Guerrero's family is, unfortunately, experiencing some heartwrenching trauma after his daughter Sherilyn claimed that Vickie Guerrero's husband sexually assaulted her. Earlier today, Vickie broke her silence on the claims, and her daughter has since responded to the post herself.

Vickie Guerrero recently penned a lengthy post on Instagram, wherein she made a few counter-claims against her daughter. She also claimed that the two will take the situation to court, where the matter could potentially be settled.

Taking to Tik Tok, Sherilyn thanked fans and social media for all the support she's received since opening up, yet still asked that nobody speak ill of her mother.

"I don't want any slander towards my mom as the situation speaks for itself, the truth will always come out & ive prayed about this for so long... im glad to finally be received and heard .. all ive wanted was to be heard," Sherilyn posted.

Fans have harshly responded to Vickie's Instagram, with some even saying that Eddie Guerrero is "rolling around in his grave" because of the drama. Either way, it, unfortunately, seems that the situation is intensifying and will likely be handled in the court.

A WWE legend recently compared Thunder Rosa to Eddie Guerrero

Sadly, the issues between Vickie and Sherilyn have already distracted fans from the legacy of Eddie Guerrero. The Latino Heat's legacy has inspired many stars to follow in his footsteps, and Hugo Savinovich believes that Thunder Rosa is in a similar category as the WWE legend.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Savinovich praised the AEW star and expressed how he hopes she doesn't lose her passion for pro wrestling.

“You are in the category of an Eddie Guerrero. I can see talent and you have it, and I just hope that they don’t kill your passion.” [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

La Mera Mera is yet to return to AEW television since her bout in August 2022, at Battle of the Belts III.

But could see return to the promotion soon and continue a run that could make Guerrero proud? Only time will tell.

