WWE veteran removed from AEW's roster; departure confirmed

A former WWE star's exit has been confirmed after the individual was removed from the official AEW roster page. Sarah Stock, one of the company's coaches, is no longer All Elite. She worked for the Tony Khan-led company for over two years.

Before becoming backstage personnel, the 46-year-old star was an in-ring talent who wrestled in promotions like TNA, STARDOM, CMLL, AAA, and other independent promotions. She held multiple championships in TNA. Her in-ring career ended after she left the latter company and joined WWE in 2015 as a trainer, and she stayed with the promotion until 2020.

In 2023, the WWE veteran decided to join AEW as a coach. After working with the company for two years, reports of her departure surfaced a couple of weeks ago, but neither AEW nor Sarah confirmed the report.

However, her release was recently confirmed. Her profile was no longer seen on the official roster page, and she was removed from the coach section. Along with her, the popular tag team Righteous was also released from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ex-AEW coach Sarah Stock on her WWE stint

The 46-year-old star worked for the global sports entertainment juggernaut for over five years. She was a developmental trainer with the company and mostly trained women.

During an interview with WWE, Sarah Stocks claimed she is happy to train newcomers and help them understand what happens in the squared circle.

“When you’re in the ring, you think there can’t be anything more rewarding than an entire arena cheering for you. Then you help somebody understand something about wrestling in the ring, or you see a lightbulb go off for somebody who’s new, and it’s even more rewarding, she said.

It remains to be seen who else will be released from the promotion in the coming days.

