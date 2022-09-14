"If they ever come back or if they f**k off forever" - WWE veteran requests AEW to strip Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of their EVP status

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has suggested that AEW should strip Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) of their Executive Vice President roles.

The Elite members have been the promotion's EVPs since 2019. Their corporate position has recently been on the hot seat after they got involved in a reported backstage scuffle with CM Punk following All Out 2022.

Since then, the trio has been criticized for their conduct amidst the controversy. In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette noted that the company should strip them of their executive status once The Elite returns from their suspension.

"Bring Jim Ross in and put him in charge of talent relations. See who else is mad at who and how it can be fixed. Immediately, regardless of if they ever come back or if they f**k off forever, do not let the executive vice presidents be executive vice presidents anymore. No wrestlers with any type of office affiliation. If they want to leave over that, then help them carry their bags over to the f**king car," he said. [H/T InsideTheRopes]

The WWE veteran also suggested that AEW management appoint Jim Ross as the head of talent relations. Ross once held the said role in WWE during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras. Today in AEW, he is a talent relations executive as Christopher Daniels is the current head.

WWE legend Jim Cornette mentions another name to help lead the AEW roster

During the same episode, Jim Cornette opined that William Regal should also be called up to guide the AEW locker room and talent, along with Jim Ross.

Regal is a former general manager of WWE NXT and the Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

"After I put Jim Ross on the case of who else is going to try and strangle each other, and make sure that everybody’s contracts that I want to keep for the future are not only written properly but still have time on them. Then I would get Jim Ross and a few other people there, the William Regals of the world. I would get their opinions to find out which person or persons might be good to start booking the show with absolutely no input from Tony Khan," Cornette added. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Tony Schiavone has seemingly been appointed as the new "right-hand man" for Tony Khan. Fans will have to wait and see if the promotion's management will undergo significant changes in the coming months.

