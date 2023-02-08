WWE veteran reveals who's a better boss between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan are often compared by both fans and veterans. Matt Hardy, who has been a prominent star in both promotions, recently gave his take on who the better boss is.

While Hardy hasn't won gold in AEW yet, he is a popular star on the roster, often working with some of the biggest names in the promotion. In WWE, The Broken One picked up a number of titles, mostly alongside his brother Jeff Hardy.

Speaking on the most recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran completely threw his lot in with Tony Khan and detailed why he's better than the WWE Executive Chairman.

“I know this for a fact Tony Khan is the best boss I’ve ever worked for, because Tony looks at his wrestlers as human beings. They’re not just cogs in the machine. He realizes they have a personal life at home, especially people who have families and kids."

Matt is clearly very happy working in AEW, as he continued and noted that Tony Khan even takes extra care to accommodate wrestlers' personal lives and schedules as well. Matt Hardy also recently sent out a heartfelt message to Jerry "The King" Lawler in light of the Hall of Famer's recent health scare.

The WWE legend recently revealed that there were major plans set for The Hardys in AEW

The Charismatic Enigma made a name for himself in WWE and then went out into other promotions to further cement his legacy. Jeff Hardy's DUI arrest has unfortunately not only affected his current run, but his major setback has also put Matt Hardy in a difficult position.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran revealed there were plans to put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on The Hardys.

"We kinda had a whole summer planned for the Hardy Boyz, into the fall. It was very difficult once Jeff had to go away, because I was just kinda left with nothing." (28:15 onward).

Unfortunately, Jeff's arrest has set the duo back quite a bit, and as both brothers are already in their 40s, there might not be too much time left to have one last run.

