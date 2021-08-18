"We're not talking about The Rock" - WWE veteran reveals why CM Punk won't help AEW ratings (Exclusive)

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on CM Punk's rumored AEW debut.

Vince Russo felt that CM Punk was someone who definitely had a hardcore following but he wasn't a draw for casual fans in the same was someone like The Rock appealed to them.

Russo added that he felt most of Punk's hardcore fans were already watching AEW, so it will be interesting to see how much of a needle mover he is:

"I'm going to say this again and people hate when I say this but I'm just being honest with you, I consider myself a casual fan. Bro, CM Punk did not draw casual fans. The hardcore wrestling fans loved CM Punk. He's not going to bring in new fans. We're not talking about The Rock. He had a hardcore following that loved him and all those people will tune in but I would guess, the majority of them are already watching the show." said Russo.

CM Punk could make his AEW debut on Rampage later this week

Last Friday, we saw the debut episode of AEW Rampage, which had an incredibly stacked card for a one-hour show. The show was main evented by the AEW Women's Championship match where Britt Baker successfully defended the title against Red Velvet.

Miro also defended the TNT Championship against Fuego Del Sol, which saw Fuego gain an AEW contract despite losing the bout. Christian Cage beat Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship in the firstever match on Rampage.

The big rumor heading into this Friday's special 'The First Dance' edition of Rampage is the debut of former WWE Champion CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless is expected to face Darby Allin at AEW's All Out PPV in early September. Allin seemed to call CM Punk out a couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, saying that the place to prove that you're the "Best In The World" is AEW.

CM Punk also seemingly addressed his impeding debut in AEW while doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships. You can check that out HERE.

