WWE veteran reveals the possible reason why Saraya rejected the romantic storyline in AEW (Exclusive)

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya spent three years in the promotion before stepping away earlier this year. The 32-year-old superstar joined the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2022 after coming out of an injury-forced retirement.

She was involved in multiple stories within the promotion, but there was one romantic storyline that she rejected. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on why the move was rejected.

The storyline in question would have seen Saraya be romantically involved with another AEW talent, 'Daddy Magic' Matt Menard. However, the former world champion rejected the storyline as it involved the two wrestlers kissing, and she was already in a relationship at the time.

While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo revealed a possible reason why she rejected the storyline.

"It sounds to me, like she didn't want to kiss this particular guy. I mean, that's it. It sounds like a lot of that to me. She didn't want to kiss this particular guy," Russo said. [From 3:40 onwards]

The Anti Diva was involved in various storylines during her time with AEW. She feuded with the promotion's top stars like Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Ruby Soho, among others. Her crowning moment came at All In: London in 2023, where she became a world champion once again, in her home country.

